Alessio Granella

Watch

Alessio Granella
Alessio Granella
Hire Me
  • Save
Watch
Download color palette

Today I drew a watch, to control the passage of time. Enjoy

Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Alessio Granella
Alessio Granella
Branding and Illustration
Hire Me

More by Alessio Granella

View profile
    • Like