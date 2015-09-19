Léo Sestier

TOD (Trip on demand) - uberlike Mobile app

TOD (Trip on demand) - uberlike Mobile app
You can discover all the projet here :
http://on.be.net/1OljXMk

Tod is the application you need to make your trip unforgettable! Discover the cities with certified local guides, without any organization.

