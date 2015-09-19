Nela Dunato

Fantasy Month 2015 Illustration

Nela Dunato
Nela Dunato
  • Save
Fantasy Month 2015 Illustration astrogirl astrocat astronaut cat sci-fi manga anime cartoon vector illustration
Download color palette

Finished vector illustration used on promotional posters and flyers for the event.

94dd49a2415a8a7f3c33d21203fba2c6
Rebound of
Fantasy Month 2015 sketch
By Nela Dunato
View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Nela Dunato
Nela Dunato

More by Nela Dunato

View profile
    • Like