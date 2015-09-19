Fernand et Firmin

Africalive stationery

Fernand et Firmin
Fernand et Firmin
  • Save
Africalive stationery paper stationery colorful hand drawn pattern africa
Download color palette

Development of the Africalive identity throughout stationery, marketing collaterals and web design .
View full project here : http://www.fernandetfirmin.com/#/new-page-1/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Fernand et Firmin
Fernand et Firmin

More by Fernand et Firmin

View profile
    • Like