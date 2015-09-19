Maxim Vetrenko

Newmer

Maxim Vetrenko
Maxim Vetrenko
  • Save
Newmer avengers iron man future gui hud blood tracker threejs 3d medicine health ui
Download color palette

This is my future project about health tracking and analysis. There will be beautiful 3D interfaces, like in Iron Man and Avengers. The title page is http://newmer.com . I will announce it in several months.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Maxim Vetrenko
Maxim Vetrenko

More by Maxim Vetrenko

View profile
    • Like