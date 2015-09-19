Misha Heesakkers

Blobber.

Misha Heesakkers
Misha Heesakkers
  • Save
Blobber. gif loop motion subdivision pixar sketch creativecode code processing
Download color palette

Learned some things on Pixar's course on Khan Academy about parabolas and subdivision.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Misha Heesakkers
Misha Heesakkers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Misha Heesakkers

View profile
    • Like