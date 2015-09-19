pixaroma

Free Flying Cartoon Character for Games + Video Process

pixaroma
pixaroma
  • Save
Free Flying Cartoon Character for Games + Video Process gif animation game design sprite youtube process video digital painting design character cartoon game
Download color palette

Free Flying Cartoon Character for Games

Watch Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoJ6InTbbzo

Free PSD, PNG download: http://pixaroma.com/free-flying-cartoon-character-for-games/

pixaroma
pixaroma
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by pixaroma

View profile
    • Like