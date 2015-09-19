Lukas Süsslin

Collections

Lukas Süsslin
Lukas Süsslin
  • Save
Collections mobile quotes collections user interface clean app ui ios iphone
Download color palette

A concept for the 'Collections' tab for something I came up with some days ago.

More screens for the whole idea will follow sometime soon.

Designed by Lukas Mueller

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Lukas Süsslin
Lukas Süsslin

More by Lukas Süsslin

View profile
    • Like