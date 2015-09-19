Liam Tucker

Steam Redesign

Steam Redesign console green games gaming layout ux ui steam
Cleaning out some old stuff and found a steam redesign that I started some time ago. The idea was to try and find a ui that would work with a control pad and keyboard/mouse smoothly

Posted on Sep 19, 2015
