Glucosio Mascot: Glucat (White Background)

Glucosio Mascot: Glucat (White Background) glucat brand logo sugar glucose diabetes glucosio
Glucosio is a free and open source diabetes management help. We are non-profit and aim to help people with diabetes the open source way.
Glucat is the official mascot for Glucosio.

Posted on Sep 19, 2015
