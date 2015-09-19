Jean Mosambi

Filiamotsa gigposter

Jean Mosambi
Jean Mosambi
  • Save
Filiamotsa gigposter print poster silkscreen screenprint music illustration gigposter gig
Download color palette

Gigposter for Filiamotsa. Screen printed soon.

edit: available here
http://jeanmosambi.bigcartel.com/product/filiamotsa

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Jean Mosambi
Jean Mosambi

More by Jean Mosambi

View profile
    • Like