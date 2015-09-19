David Lomeli

Bulletproof

Bulletproof vintage 1980s charcters drawing animation illustration
A little animated illustration in tribute to the the 1980s. Bulletproof from the animated series C.O.P.S.

Posted on Sep 19, 2015
