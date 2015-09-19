porwaji santoso 

scrum infographic

porwaji santoso 
porwaji santoso 
Hire Me
  • Save
scrum infographic scrum designs proposal character infographic illustration
Download color palette

designing scrum infographic of 22u, this infographic give the information how development process create apps or any other fields like networking, website etc.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
porwaji santoso 
porwaji santoso 
Ux Designer at One Week Wonders.
Hire Me

More by porwaji santoso 

View profile
    • Like