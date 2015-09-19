Mohammed Elberkawi

Rawabit App

Mohammed Elberkawi
Mohammed Elberkawi
  • Save
Rawabit App animation promo explainer slick smooth illustration 2d 3d flat moetion
Download color palette

Tiny segment from a simple video I did for "Rawabit" a mobile application aiming to connect North Africa! Check out the full video here -https://vimeo.com/139722270

Behance | Twitter | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Mohammed Elberkawi
Mohammed Elberkawi

More by Mohammed Elberkawi

View profile
    • Like