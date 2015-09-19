Kimie Ou Yang

Jink 3.0 website tryout

Jink 3.0 website tryout
An app I've worked for a while that just had a major updated version goes live with a bunch of new features! This is one of my tryouts for the new website.

Download and hand on this app here :
iOS : https://goo.gl/jTVkiG
Android : https://goo.gl/GWE7PX

Any feedback is welcome :)

Posted on Sep 19, 2015
