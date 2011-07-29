Václav Vančura

WIP Project Icon Style Test

Václav Vančura
Václav Vančura
  • Save
WIP Project Icon Style Test icon color 24px application app shading bw icewarp
Download color palette

I am testing icon styles for a particular web application. It needs to be fine on all kinds of backgrounds (hence the color bars).

I do like the BW ones, but I guess it would be better to use full-color icons for the sake of UX. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Václav Vančura
Václav Vančura

More by Václav Vančura

View profile
    • Like