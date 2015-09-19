George Leonardo

Lovelo's Watch

George Leonardo
George Leonardo
  • Save
Lovelo's Watch lovelo time button fitness green ux ui watch apple
Download color palette

Prototype for the new Lovelô's app.
This screen is for book a class in a gym.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
George Leonardo
George Leonardo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by George Leonardo

View profile
    • Like