Android App Documentation

Android App Documentation app google ui material design documentation wireframes android
I'm currently documenting the designs for our upcoming Android app redesign. We'll adapt best-practices from Google's Material Design.

I'm really excited about this, since this will be the first major redesign for Shutterstock's Android app in years!

Posted on Sep 19, 2015
