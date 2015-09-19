Leo Leung

Fish and Cup

Fish and Cup
Working on 'Blood Sugar APP'.

And this img corresponds pre meal blood glucose.

Fishbone blood sugar app
Fish Bone and Caviar
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
