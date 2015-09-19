Mana Staff Icon

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A iconography item of mana staff that I made for fun. I wanted to illustrate an item that looked like a something that would be for new magicians (hence why the crystal in the center in broken and cloth covering parts of the staff to prevent it from falling off.)
I am 100% certain this shot will not have as many views as my GameBoy vector illustrations.
Sorry for the reupload, I didn't really like the first version of the painting. I had to add some polish to make the icon more presentable.