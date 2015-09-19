Mana Staff Icon

A iconography item of mana staff that I made for fun. I wanted to illustrate an item that looked like a something that would be for new magicians (hence why the crystal in the center in broken and cloth covering parts of the staff to prevent it from falling off.)

I am 100% certain this shot will not have as many views as my GameBoy vector illustrations.

Sorry for the reupload, I didn't really like the first version of the painting. I had to add some polish to make the icon more presentable.