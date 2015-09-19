Salvador Verano Calderón

Cuadro Mag "Surf"

Cuadro Mag "Surf" illustration cover magazine surf ulsap pachuca revista cuadro
Cover for "Surf", upcoming issue of Cuadro Mag, editorial publication from ULSAP (Universidad La Salle Pachuca)

Portada para "Surf", próximo numero Revista Cuadro, publicación editorial de la Universidad La Salle Pachuca ULSAP

Posted on Sep 19, 2015
