Christina Olivas

Softball League Tee Options

Christina Olivas
Christina Olivas
  • Save
Softball League Tee Options softball nasa shuttle tshirt launch rebound
Download color palette

Created a second design for client who wanted a smaller field. The bases are earth, the moon, and mars, with NASA logo at home plate. I am liking the red on a light tee. We'll see which he likes best.

I still really liked the first one I did. Which do YOU like best?

F67fbb5cf11c065658a3fe6d7c843033
Rebound of
Softball League Tee Front & Back
By Christina Olivas
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Christina Olivas
Christina Olivas

More by Christina Olivas

View profile
    • Like