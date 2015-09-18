Tweet Money Out of the Vote: Infographic

Part of an info-graphic that I did to encourage, us to think about where candidates are spending there money during the election cycle and how they could better spend their money on real world problems. You'll find the completed version here

quentinames.com/project/throwing-money-at-a-problem/

I'm planning on posting this on twitter with the #ThrowingMoneyAtAProblem

It's estimated that candidates are going to spend 4.4 billion dollars this year on Television ads, I'm asking people to come up with 4,400 different ways to spend $1,000,000 to help make the world a better place.