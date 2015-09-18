Karthik Naralasetty

ADP Data Sciences Lab

Karthik Naralasetty
Karthik Naralasetty
  • Save
ADP Data Sciences Lab logo lab data science adp
Download color palette

A logo design concept for ADP's Data Sciences Lab

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Karthik Naralasetty
Karthik Naralasetty

More by Karthik Naralasetty

View profile
    • Like