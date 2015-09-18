Belén la Rivera

B-light

Belén la Rivera
Belén la Rivera
  • Save
B-light gif b animation lights lettering letter
Download color palette

I was making a B for my portfolio and bum! I need it to lighten up a bit :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Belén la Rivera
Belén la Rivera

More by Belén la Rivera

View profile
    • Like