Hamerlin logo v2

Hamerlin logo v2 hamerlin logo branding
The new and final version for the new branding.

The Idea behind is simple:
Hamerlin is the #1 pest control company in Panama City :)

Rebound of
Hamerlin Logo
By Horacio Herrera
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
