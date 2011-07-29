Joe Bosack

Niu

Niu
Unveiled yesterday, a new institutional identity for Northern Illinois University. This one with the sub-branding component. Lot's of great "also ran" concepts in this exploration, I'll dribbble some of those soon.

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
