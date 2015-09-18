Arnaldo Jimenez (A.J.)

Young Wahoo

Arnaldo Jimenez (A.J.)
Arnaldo Jimenez (A.J.)
Hire Me
  • Save
Young Wahoo wip logo refresh sports logo vector illustration logo 216aj chief wahoo cleveland indians baseball mlb
Download color palette

The Cleveland Indians are making a late push for the playoffs and I remembered I had this guy laying around. I was bored a few months ago and and decided to sketch Chief Wahoo without a reference but put my own twist on him.

This is def a WIP that I felt like putting out there.

See the original Sharpie sketch --> http://cl.ly/image/0k0K0B241i2k

Arnaldo Jimenez (A.J.)
Arnaldo Jimenez (A.J.)
Available for freelance web/app and branding projects.
Hire Me

More by Arnaldo Jimenez (A.J.)

View profile
    • Like