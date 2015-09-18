Isaac LeFever

WIP Poster Design

WIP Poster Design pattern keys house illustration vector poster
Close up of a poster I'm working on for a charity that works to fight homelessness in Western North Carolina. This is my first time donating design work and it feels pretty cool!

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Art director & illustrator hailing from Seattle, WA
