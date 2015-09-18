Paradise Flycatcher

In the film Racing Extinction, Oscar®-winner director Louie Psihoyos assembles a team of artists and activists with the intent of showing the world never-before-seen images that expose issues of endangered species and mass extinction. By the end of the film one can expect to walk out with the buzzing thought that we are the last generation with the chance to change the course of history, to make a change and drift away from extinction. For the generations to come it would be too late to make a difference.

Among the many sad and eye-opening facts one learns in this film, there is a one of hope. This is their call of action, the film seeks to start a movement; A movement to preserve the real treasure of our beautiful planet: its life.

This is where the ambassadors t-shirts, which would be given away during the public screenings of the film, would serve as a flag that reminds people of the concern–hopefully–raised by the film. I illustrated these endangered species for the t-shirts.

Check the project here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/29620815/Racing-Extinction-Ambassador-T-shirts