Nicole LaFave

Made For Food Trucks – Launched!

Nicole LaFave
Nicole LaFave
Hire Me
  • Save
Made For Food Trucks – Launched! nicole lafave design womb web design web template madestack design website restaurant food food truck
Download color palette

So this happened a few weeks ago. Side project launched! Check out the site & spread the word to your favorite food trucks.

http://madeforfoodtrucks.com

Nicole LaFave
Nicole LaFave
Branding & Packaging Design Expert. CCO/Owner @designwomb
Hire Me

More by Nicole LaFave

View profile
    • Like