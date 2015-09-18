Andrew Lee

2016 Election Poll app

infographic app ios iphone obama trump president poll graphs election
This is a voting poll for the upcoming 2016 election. The entire app uses a swiping gesture similar to Clear and Mailbox. We tried to make the UX as simple as possible to navigate. There are tool tips for the first-time user and there are delightful graph animations.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
