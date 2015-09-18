Andy Luce

DGD, Monogram.

Andy Luce
Andy Luce
  • Save
DGD, Monogram. monogram logotype brush calligraphy lettering
Download color palette

Sadly, this one's headed to the graveyard.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Andy Luce
Andy Luce
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andy Luce

View profile
    • Like