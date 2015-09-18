Berenice Méndez
HelloSign

HelloSign Value Posters and Postcard

Berenice Méndez
HelloSign
Berenice Méndez for HelloSign
  • Save
HelloSign Value Posters and Postcard poster values postcard illustration
Download color palette

A poster with illustrations of our company values. Each employee gets one of these in postcard size for their desks during onboarding.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
HelloSign
HelloSign
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by HelloSign

View profile
    • Like