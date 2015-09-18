Logo for Agency

This is a logo for a dev shop based in San Francisco. The logo has three elements that match the purpose and background of the company: (1) there are blue mountains in the Bay Area from our office window that we wanted to illustrate in our logo. (2) There is a reflection on the water, which matches the name of the company ("reflect"). (3) We wanted to use a flat style for our logo, which is inline with our flat UI style and simple UX designs that we strive for in our products.