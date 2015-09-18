Ian Mintz
AppDirect Design

Remote Workers

Ian Mintz
AppDirect Design
Ian Mintz for AppDirect Design
  • Save
Remote Workers nasa clouds stars space satellite
Download color palette

This is the icon that AppDirect is going to use for remote workers.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
AppDirect Design
AppDirect Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by AppDirect Design

View profile
    • Like