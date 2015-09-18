Aleksandr Gusakov

Art Wall and Posters Mock-up

Aleksandr Gusakov
Aleksandr Gusakov
  • Save
Art Wall and Posters Mock-up wall art wall sticker art wall print photorealistic art stylish interior mock-up poster
Download color palette

Hi guys.

Check my new project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/29551639/Art-Wall-and-Posters-Mock-up

This project is mock-up Art Wall and Posters in stylish interiors scene. Posters in the scenes have many options compositions, and three types of sizes. In this project, I do focus on stylish interiors and the possibility of combining the posters and art wall.

Aleksandr Gusakov
Aleksandr Gusakov

More by Aleksandr Gusakov

View profile
    • Like