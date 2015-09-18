Andrew Lee

Buy and sell with neighbors

Andrew Lee
Andrew Lee
  • Save
Buy and sell with neighbors ios local offer gamify gamification marketplace trade craigslist
Download color palette

This is an iOS app that allowed people to buy and sell items with locals. The app was very dense and it included gamification features that rewarded loyal users, in-app messaging, groups and in-app purchases. The dense and advanced features made the V1 product harder to build and the UX came out a little more complex than I wish it could have been. I still appreciate the color choices and overall look of the app.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Andrew Lee
Andrew Lee

More by Andrew Lee

View profile
    • Like