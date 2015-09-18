kirillrichert

Working process, logo "Yumminess" for food company 😋

kirillrichert
kirillrichert
  • Save
Working process, logo "Yumminess" for food company 😋 hand art print logo sketch type lettering
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
kirillrichert
kirillrichert

More by kirillrichert

View profile
    • Like