Keith Rodri
HelloCheshire

Bring the Zoo to Work Day

Keith Rodri
HelloCheshire
Keith Rodri for HelloCheshire
Hire Us
  • Save
Bring the Zoo to Work Day facebook giraffe turtle elephant bear monkey zoo kids animal
Download color palette

More facebook bring your kids to work day illustrations. These animals were for the really young tykes.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
HelloCheshire
HelloCheshire
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by HelloCheshire

View profile
    • Like