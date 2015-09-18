joshua corliss

TV to Laptop w/ things on strings

TV to Laptop w/ things on strings etc transition collision dynamics hair cloth c4d archive
Rummaging around I found this ol' diddy.

It sucked trying to get those icons to dynamically dangle and have collision.

Sep 18, 2015
