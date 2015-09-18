Michael Louis Slebodnik

Michael Louis Slebodnik
Michael Louis Slebodnik
Leave A Compliment
This is a logo for a project I work on in my spare time. It consists of handing people compliments printed on cards. They feel good. I feel good. Everybody wins. Go to leaveacompliment.com to get a better understanding.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Michael Louis Slebodnik
Michael Louis Slebodnik

