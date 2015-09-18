Dana Tileva

Logophile

Dana Tileva
Dana Tileva
  • Save
Logophile pentel brush brush calligraphy calligraphy
Download color palette

I know there are a lot of wrongs in this one but I like the colour (less) combination

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Dana Tileva
Dana Tileva

More by Dana Tileva

View profile
    • Like