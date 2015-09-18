Andrew Lee

Food Photo Sharing App

Andrew Lee
Andrew Lee
  • Save
Food Photo Sharing App foodie restaurants likes gestures swiping tinder social photo food
Download color palette

This was an app for sharing photos of your dishes. Users are rewarded with coupons for sharing popular photos. The app uses a similar swiping animation as Tinder. The app was built by Reflect Apps (www.reflectapps.com)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Andrew Lee
Andrew Lee

More by Andrew Lee

View profile
    • Like