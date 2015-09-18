Sergey Yeremenko

Purple is the new gradient

Sergey Yeremenko
Sergey Yeremenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Purple is the new gradient purple logo typography
Download color palette

Refreshing a brand with the help of some color.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Sergey Yeremenko
Sergey Yeremenko
I craft simple and clean pixel-perfect designs for people.
Hire Me

More by Sergey Yeremenko

View profile
    • Like