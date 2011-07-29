Matt Anderson

Post View Layout / Drop Shadow or No?

Matt Anderson
Matt Anderson
Hire Me
  • Save
Post View Layout / Drop Shadow or No? modern post meta css design wordpress
Download color palette

So... you think these little guys need a drop shadow behind them?? Not really sure, looking for some opinions. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Matt Anderson
Matt Anderson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Anderson

View profile
    • Like