Sam Vogel

Antebolt Icon

Sam Vogel
Sam Vogel
  • Save
Antebolt Icon bolt dash lightning antelope pronghorn
Download color palette

Working on an icon for a running race called the Antelope Dash. Tried to make a fast looking antelope.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Sam Vogel
Sam Vogel

More by Sam Vogel

View profile
    • Like