Siba Brochure – Front Cover
From intimate class sizes that provide students with in-depth training to the small footprint of their beautiful 4-story building, Siba is a school that’s small by design. We chose to highlight these core elements of their value proposition and unique location on the brochure’s cover.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
