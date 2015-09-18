Hannah Lee Barganier

Coffee + Wifi

Hannah Lee Barganier
Hannah Lee Barganier
  • Save
Coffee + Wifi material minimal flat shadow brown orange cup signal wifi coffee branding logo
Download color palette

Logo concept for coffee + wifi

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Hannah Lee Barganier
Hannah Lee Barganier

More by Hannah Lee Barganier

View profile
    • Like