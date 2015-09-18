Philosophie Moleskine

Jordan Keating
Wow, havent posted in over a year! Here is our new company notebooks, made with Moleskines and a rubber stamp. Also note the subtle update to Philosophie's logo mark.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
